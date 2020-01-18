Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Musharraf appeal to have treason conviction tossed, says he must surrender first
Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Musharraf appeal to have treason conviction tossed, says he must surrender first

Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Musharraf appeal to have treason conviction tossed, says he must surrender first

International 2020-01-18, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The Pakistani Supreme Court has shot down a bid by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to overturn a guilty verdict in his long-running treason case, arguing that he must turn himself in to authorities before making any appeal.

The self-exiled former president, who has stayed in India for medical treatment since 2016, was denied an appeal in Pakistan’s highest court on Friday. A document purported to be the court’s rejection notice circulated online, stating that Musharraf had “not yet surrendered himself” in compliance with previous judgements, and therefore his request was “not entertainable.”

Musharraf’s attorney, Salman Safdar, confirmed the court’s decision, but said his client would file another appeal within a month, noting he had “already prepared arguments for this purpose.” Though the court document said the former ruler’s appeal lacked legal validity, it specified that he would be permitted to challenge the move.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court threw out a death sentence previously handed down in Musharraf’s treason case in December, reasoning that the decision was unconstitutional and “illegal.”

Treason charges were originally brought against Musharraf in 2013 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in relation to a 2007 emergency declaration by Musharraf’s government, which saw the constitution suspended, Supreme Court judges placed on house arrest, and the termination of some 100 other court officials. Musharraf, however, insists the moves were legal and necessary, and that the case against him is politically motivated.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Musharraf appeal to have treason conviction tossed, says he must surrender first

The Pakistani Supreme Court has shot down a bid by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to... more»

Thousands turn up at New Delhi protest against citizenship law

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of demonstrators perched themselves on the steps of an iconic mosque in the... more»

Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges

Poland’s senate on Friday rejected a controversial draft law aimed at punishing judges who... more»

Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns after taped criticisms of President Zelensky revealed

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday morning he has submitted his... more»

Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens – No 10

EU citizens will not automatically be deported if they fail to sign up to the settled status... more»

Chemicals in tap water are causing thousands of cancer deaths across

Europe – but the EU probably won’t do anything about it Each year, more than 6,500 cases of... more»

Donald Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’

The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony... more»

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

PARIS: France will deploy the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its battle group from... more»

European cities grapple with dangerous smog levels

Cities across southern Europe are experiencing dangerously high levels of smog caused by a... more»

Conflicting emotions as MEPs from the UK prepare to leave the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg are heading in to the last day of this... more»

Search

Back to Top