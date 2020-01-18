Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

International 2020-01-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

PARIS: France will deploy the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its battle group from January to April to support French military operations in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said on Jan. 16.

“The aircraft carrier will support Chammal operations (in the Middle East) from January to April 2020 before deploying to the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea”, Macron said at a New Year speech to the French military.

It will also be used in joint operations with European countries, he said, highlighting the increasing threat of ISIL.

Following ISIL-linked terrorist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015, the Charles de Gaulle, with an air wing that typically includes 24 Rafale fighter jets, was deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship was sent to the South China Sea last year.

France launched the Chammal Operation on Sep.19, 2014 in a bid to counter the expansion of ISIL and support the Iraqi army and the coalition. The operation was later expanded to include the ISIL threat in Syria.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Polish senate votes down draft law aimed at punishing judges

Poland’s senate on Friday rejected a controversial draft law aimed at punishing judges who... more»

Ukraine’s PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns after taped criticisms of President Zelensky revealed

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday morning he has submitted his... more»

Brexit: There will be no automatic deportation for EU citizens – No 10

EU citizens will not automatically be deported if they fail to sign up to the settled status... more»

Chemicals in tap water are causing thousands of cancer deaths across

Europe – but the EU probably won’t do anything about it Each year, more than 6,500 cases of... more»

Donald Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’

The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony... more»

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

PARIS: France will deploy the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its battle group from... more»

European cities grapple with dangerous smog levels

Cities across southern Europe are experiencing dangerously high levels of smog caused by a... more»

Conflicting emotions as MEPs from the UK prepare to leave the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg are heading in to the last day of this... more»

US reportedly tells European allies to pressure Iran or face 25% auto tariffs

Under the Trump administration, the United States has widely expanded its economic leverage to... more»

Palestinians see zero chance for talks with Israel under PM Netanyahu – top diplomat

The Palestinian government sees zero possibility for resumption of talks with Israel as long as... more»

Search

Back to Top