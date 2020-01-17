Palestinians see zero chance for talks with Israel under PM Netanyahu – top diplomat

The Palestinian government sees zero possibility for resumption of talks with Israel as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has said.

“For the last years, while Netanyahu was a prime minister, he was successful in destroying all prospects for the renewing of negotiations,” he told reporters in New York.

“As long as Netanyahu is in power, as long as Netanyahu is the prime minister, we don’t expect to see any resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine,” TASS quoted the minister as saying.

If elections in Israel produce the same results and will bring Netanyahu back to power, “then of course, the idea of resumption of negotiations with Israel is almost zero,” he added.__RT.com