Conflicting emotions as MEPs from the UK prepare to leave the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg are heading in to the last day of this week’s plenary session. And for British MEPs, it marks their last ever plenary, as the UK prepares to leave the European Union on January 31.

Euronews’ Political Editor Darren McCaffrey spoke to two British lawmakers, Liberal Democrat Luisa Porritt and Nathan Gill of the Brexit Party.

As you might expect, they had different views on their approaching departure.

“I’m going to miss being in this place because it’s an opportunity to represent my constituents at the European level,” said Porritt. “And that’s why I wanted to be an MEP in the first place, to make sure the pro-Europeans, who do still exist in Britain, are represented.”

But Nathan Gill says his work in Strasbourg is done:

“I’m glad I’m going to be leaving because it means that we’ve succeeded in politically what I got into politics to do in the first place, which was to get Britain out of the EU.”__EuroNews