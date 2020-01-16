Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey says Egyptian security forces raid news agency in Cairo
Turkey says Egyptian security forces raid news agency in Cairo

Turkey says Egyptian security forces raid news agency in Cairo

International 2020-01-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkey has summoned a senior Egyptian diplomat to protest what it said was a raid by Egyptian security forces on the Cairo office of Turkey’s state-run news agency, in which four people were arrested.

The Anadolu news agency on Wednesday said the four employees, including one Turkish national, were taken to an undisclosed location after the police swoop.

Turkey’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the move, which it described as “an act of violence” against Anadolu. It also summoned the Egyptian charge d’affaires over the matter.

“This act of violence against Anadolu not only shows the Egyptian leadership’s hostile stance towards the freedom of the press, but also once again shows its grave conditions on democracy and transparency,” the ministry said.

It called on Egyptian authorities to immediately release the detained Anadolu personnel.

Ankara’s ties with Cairo have been poor since the Egyptian army overthrew Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in 2013.

The two countries have also been at odds over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

A spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Interior was not immediately available for comment.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, described the raid as a “hostile attempt against Anadolu employees by Egypt’s putschist leadership”, adding Ankara called on the international community to condemn the detentions.

Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul said Turkey expected the immediate release of the employees who he said were “illegally detained”.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

HRW report: Despite new laws, women and children continue to face violence in Pakistan

A new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) details the violence against women and children in... more»

Turkey says Egyptian security forces raid news agency in Cairo

Turkey has summoned a senior Egyptian diplomat to protest what it said was a raid by Egyptian... more»

Spanish chemical plant explosion kills man 3km away

A large metal plate launched by an explosion at a chemical plant in Spain’s autonomous... more»

UNSC to discuss Kashmir situation for 2nd time in six months: reports

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting on Wednesday on the situation in... more»

China waging information war abroad, says new report

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has dramatically expanded its ability to shape media... more»

Russian government resigns, after President Putin’s State-of-the-Nation

Address proposes changes to the constitution Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced... more»

Internet Partially Restored to Hotels, Govt Offices in Kashmir

Srinagar: After more than five months of internet blackout, the Jammu and Kashmir administration... more»

Hungary’s rules for foreign-funded NGOs unlawful, says top EU advisor

The restrictions imposed by Hungary on the foreign financing of non-governmental organisations... more»

‘Existential threat’: Report warns on China risk to human rights

Human Rights Watch report highlights abuses against Uighur minorities, activists in Hong Kong and... more»

Germany’s top court hears lawsuit, mulls stricter limits on BND spy agency’s powers

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court is considering imposing stricter limits on the... more»

Search

Back to Top