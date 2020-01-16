Turkey says Egyptian security forces raid news agency in Cairo

Turkey has summoned a senior Egyptian diplomat to protest what it said was a raid by Egyptian security forces on the Cairo office of Turkey’s state-run news agency, in which four people were arrested.

The Anadolu news agency on Wednesday said the four employees, including one Turkish national, were taken to an undisclosed location after the police swoop.

Turkey’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the move, which it described as “an act of violence” against Anadolu. It also summoned the Egyptian charge d’affaires over the matter.

“This act of violence against Anadolu not only shows the Egyptian leadership’s hostile stance towards the freedom of the press, but also once again shows its grave conditions on democracy and transparency,” the ministry said.

It called on Egyptian authorities to immediately release the detained Anadolu personnel.

Ankara’s ties with Cairo have been poor since the Egyptian army overthrew Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in 2013.

The two countries have also been at odds over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

A spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Interior was not immediately available for comment.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, described the raid as a “hostile attempt against Anadolu employees by Egypt’s putschist leadership”, adding Ankara called on the international community to condemn the detentions.

Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul said Turkey expected the immediate release of the employees who he said were “illegally detained”.__Al Jazeera