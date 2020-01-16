Voice Of Vienna

Russian government resigns, after President Putin’s State-of-the-Nation

Address proposes changes to the constitution
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced that the government is resigning. The statement came shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address.

Accepting the resignation, Putin asked the ministers to function as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

Before announcing the resignation of the cabinet, Medvedev met with Putin to discuss his state-of-the-nation address, which took place earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press office said.

In his address, Putin proposed several amendments to the constitution.

Medvedev explained that his cabinet is resigning in accordance with the Article 117 of the Russian Constitution, which says that the government can offer its resignation to the president, who, in turn, can either accept or reject it.

“In this context, it is obvious that, as the government, we must provide the president with a capability to make all decisions,” which are required to implement the proposed plan, Medvedev said.

Putin also said that he plans to create a position of the deputy secretary of Russia’s security council, and offer it to Medvedev.

Medvedev became prime minister in 2012, after serving four years as president. He is the head of the ruling United Russia party.__RT.com

