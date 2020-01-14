Voice Of Vienna

Seven Taliban commanders among 23 inmates escape in Afghan jailbreak

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: At least seven Taliban commanders broke out of a prison in Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Monday.

The prison break took place last evening in the southeastern Paktia province.

Abdullah Hasrat, spokesperson for the provincial governor, said that the prisoners escaped through the mosque inside the facility in Gardez city, located 120km south of the capital Kabul.

Local broadcaster Tolo News reported that a total of 23 inmates managed to flee the prison.

Zabihullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesperson, claimed in a tweet that their fighters have managed to reach a secure place.

Earlier this month, at least 23 Afghan security forces were killed in a series of Taliban attacks across the country, officials said , despite winter snowfall that usually leads to a lull in violence.

The assaults targeted vulnerable checkpoints in at least three northern provinces.

In Balkh, they stormed a checkpoint and killed at least seven policemen, according to provincial police chief Ajmal Fayez.__Tribune.com

