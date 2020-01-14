Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Former soldier admits to killing Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak
Former soldier admits to killing Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak

Former soldier admits to killing Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak

Europe 2020-01-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

One of four suspects in the 2018 murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee admitted to the killing in court on Monday.

Miroslav Marcek, a 37-year-old former professional soldier, told the jury at the Special Criminal Court in the western city of Pezinok near Bratislava: “I am guilty … I knocked on the door, Mr. Kuciak opened, I shot him in the chest.”

Referring to Kuciak’s partner, Martina Kusnirova, Marcek continued: “Unfortunately, I saw that there was one more person, she ran into the kitchen and [I] shot her there.

“Seeing them on TV and seeing their pain made me tell what happened … I’m sorry, but I can’t undo it.”

But the main suspect in the case, Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, pleaded not guilty to ordering the assassination of the journalist who had been probing his business activities.

Kuciak was an investigative reporter focused on tax fraud carried out by the country’s wealthy and powerful – top business tycoons, often with links to senior political figures.

The killing – the first murder of a journalist since the country’s independence in 1993 – led to large demonstrations against graft that forced Prime Minister Robert Fico and the country’s police chief to step down.

Last month, Zoltan Andrusko, one of the accused who was an intermediary in the murder plot, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after agreeing a plea bargain. He will be testifying at this trial.

Prosecutors argue that Andrusko served as a go-between in the murder, hiring gunmen Marcek and his cousin Tomas Szabo at the request of his friend Alena Zsuzsova, who was in turn following orders from mastermind Kocner.

According to the indictment, Kocner decided “to get rid of Jan Kuciak physically and thus prevent further disclosure of his [Kocner’s] activities” after failing to find “any dirt” to discredit the journalist.

The protests paved the way for the election of liberal anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova as president last March.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Action and Imagery in the Middle East Maybe Worth It

by Professor Michael R. Czinkota President Donald Trump ordered the termination of Major... more»

Kashmir Figured During Talks Between Modi And Macron: French Govt

NEW DELHI – France is closely following the situation in Kashmir, the French government said on... more»

Former soldier admits to killing Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak

One of four suspects in the 2018 murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee admitted... more»

Seven Taliban commanders among 23 inmates escape in Afghan jailbreak

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: At least seven Taliban commanders broke out of a prison in Afghanistan,... more»

Catalan leader Puigdemont attends EU Parliament session despite Spain arrest warrant

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has arrived for his first session as a member of the European... more»

French transport strike drags on despite govt compromise on pensions

A crippling French transport strike dragged into its 39th day on Jan. 12 despite the... more»

Special court formed for Musharraf treason trial ‘unconstitutional’, rules LHC

The Lahore High Court on Monday declared the formation of a special court — which heard the... more»

Indian soldier lands in Pakistan after ‘slipping’ in Kashmir snow: Gulf paper

A low-ranking officer of the Indian army deployed in occupied Kashmir accidentally landed in... more»

Thousands march in UK for Scottish independence

Thousands marched through Scotland’s most populous city Saturday in favor of independence from... more»

US Expresses Concern Over Detentions In JK

WASHINGTON – The US State Department has described the recent visit of envoys of 15 countries... more»

Search

Back to Top