Austria: A headscarf ban for teachers is also on the cards

Austria 2020-01-14, by Comments Off 0
The new Minister of Integration Susanne Raab (ÖVP) has said a similar thing is possible as next step for teachers in public schools after the planned headscarf ban for girls up to 14 years. In the Ö1 “Morgenjournal” on Tuesday, she said that she found a “broad consensus” in the turquoise-green government for that. After all, it is about which role model is taught in schools.

Raab left open whether the headscarf ban for teachers could still come during this legislative period. In the “first step”, those projects should be implemented that were agreed in the government program, but “A headscarf ban for teachers might be a possible as second step.”

She again defended the headscarf ban until the age of 14; after all, the aim was to teach girls to become self-confident. It is about a “shared foundation of values that we must uphold.” With Education Minister Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP), she wants to find a way that includes parents, teachers, the board of directors and the children. First of all, there should be an “awareness-compaign”; if these are unsuccessful, sanctions should follow.__Krone.at

