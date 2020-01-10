Voice Of Vienna

Indefinite internet suspension not permissible, says India’s SC on occupied Kashmir petitions

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Friday, while delivering its judgment on petitions challenging the restrictions on movement and communication imposed in occupied Kashmir on August 5, said that freedom of internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) and ordered the administration to review all restrictive orders within a week.

The court, according to The Wire, observed that internet suspension without “any particular duration and indefinitely” is a violation of telecom rules.__Dawn.com

