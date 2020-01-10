Indefinite internet suspension not permissible, says India’s SC on occupied Kashmir petitions

Indefinite internet suspension not permissible, says India’s SC on occupied Kashmir petitionsKashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-01-10, Comments Off 1
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Friday, while delivering its judgment on petitions challenging the restrictions on movement and communication imposed in occupied Kashmir on August 5, said that freedom of internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) and ordered the administration to review all restrictive orders within a week.
The court, according to The Wire, observed that internet suspension without “any particular duration and indefinitely” is a violation of telecom rules.__Dawn.com
