America wants peace, says Trump; announces punishing sanctions on Iran

US President Donald Trump while delivering a televised address in response to Iran’s missile attacks earlier today acknowledged that the country “appears to be standing down”.

While stating that the US advocates peace, the US president announced sanctions on Iran.

Iran had launched the strikes on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike last week.

The much-awaited address, which began almost half an hour after its scheduled time, began with Trump saying, “As long as I am president, Iran will not be allowed to hold nuclear weapons.”

Trump was flanked by US Vice President Mark Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as several military officials.

He said there were no American casualties in the Iranian strikes on military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties,” Trump said. “Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down.”

Iraq’s military said 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Anbar province and a base in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, causing no casualties among Iraqi forces.

Following the move, alarm and concern was sounded by the international community, urging both sides to de-escalate.

Trump had announced he would make a statement this morning, as an assessment of casualties and damage was underway.

“All is well!” Trump said in the Twitter post. “So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”__Dawn.com

