15 foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 9-10: Govt sources

Fifteen foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir, from January 9 to January 10, to see efforts being made by the government to normalise the situation, government sources said.

The visit is being organised after a few envoys requested to be allowed to visit Kashmir. Ambassadors from countries of the European Union (EU) will not be a part of this first group, and will visit Kashmir later.

Reports that EU ambassadors were not part of this group due to “certain restrictions in the programme” are “unfounded and mischievous,” said a source.

The group of envoys will be free to interact with people subject to security considerations, the sources said.__Hindustan Times

