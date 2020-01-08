Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Two dead, 12 wounded in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and 12 injured on Tuesday when a powerful explosion rocked a neighbourhood near Liaquat Bazaar on McConaghey Road in Quetta.

Police said that the injured persons have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, where an emergency has been declared and additional medical staff summoned to treat the blast victims.

One of the wounded was reportedly in critical condition.

The area was cordoned off as an investigation into the blast got underway.

Initial investigations suggested that explosive material might have been used in the blast.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast, saying that anti-state elements are trying to destablise the law and order situation.

The provincial minister directed that the wounded should be given best medical facilities and the law enforcement agencies should also beef up security arrangements across the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal condemned the blast which took place near the Frontier Corps vehicle, saying that miscreants once again want to destroy the peace of the province.

The CM Balochistan said that efforts to ensure longlasting peace will be taken.

Balochistan’s provincial capital in the recent past witnessed a series of blasts targeting police vehicles. In November, at least one person died in an explosion at the city’s Double Road. Officials said that 10 others were injured in the same blast.

On Sept 26, at least three policemen were injured in a blast in Eastern Bypass area of Quetta.__The News

