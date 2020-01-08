New Austrian government sworn in: Minister came with a bike, Kogler with neon glasses

The turquoise-green government under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) take oath on Tuesday in the Hofburg by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the entire government team from the ÖVP and the Greens came to the Hofburg ans swore in by the Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The green minister for the environment, Leonore Gewessler, set an example by bike, party leader Werner Kogler wore the bright green sunglasses which had become his trademark during the election campaign.

Immediately after the oath taking ceremony, Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein officially handed over the government to her predecessor and successor Sebastian Kurz.

Van der Bellen wish the new government team to engage in dialogue

Federal President Van der Bellen appealed to the Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Vice Chancellor Kogler and the rest of the government team to work “quickly, calmly and conscientiously” and to “keep in conversation with Austria”, during the oath taking ceremony on Tuesday in the Hofburg.

17 goverment members sworn in

The turquoise-green government team – including state secretaries – consists of 17 people and has one minister more than the previous turquoise-blue cabinet. In addition to the Federal Chancellor, the ÖVP has ten ministers and a state secretary, the Greens have four ministers and a state secretary.

The ÖVP ministers are Minister of Finance Gernot Blümel, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner, Minister of Education Heinz Faßmann, Minister of Agriculture Elisabeth Köstinger, Minister of Finance Margarete Schramböck, Minister of Integration Susanne Raab, Minister of Labor and Family Affairs, Christine Karsch Magnus Brunner as State Secretary in the green Ministry of the Environment.

The green government team consists of Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Environment and Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler, Social Minister Rudolf Anschober, Justice Minister Alma Zadic and State Secretary Ulrike Lunacek.

“Power on the slopes”

With the swearing-in, the new government is “being put the power in the hands,” the president pointed out to the visibly nervous team for the great responsibility. But power is only a medium to for the cause, reminded Van der Bellen. “It is a mdeium to serve the people of our country”.

After his short speech, Van der Bellen removed the acting government of Chancellor Bierlein from the office and invited first the Sabastian Kurz as Chancellor. After his signature, Kogler followed as vice chancellor and the remaining ministers and state secretaries.__Krone.at