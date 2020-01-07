Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions
US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

International 2020-01-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

President Donald Trump has warned that the U.S. would levy harsh sanctions if Iraq expels American troops in retaliation for a U.S. strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian official.

Trump’s comments Sunday came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force. Iran has vowed to retaliate and Iraq’s parliament responded by voting Sunday to oust U.S. troops based in the country.

Iraq’s parliamentary vote is non-binding and has yet to be ratified by the government.

The targeted killing of Soleimani sparked outrage in the Middle East, including in Iraq, where more than 5,000 American troops are still on the ground 17 years after the U.S. invasion. Iraq’s parliament voted Sunday in favour of a nonbinding resolution calling for the expulsion of the American forces.

Trump said the U.S. wouldn’t leave without being paid for its military investments in Iraq over the years. He added that if troops do have to withdraw, he would hit Baghdad with economic penalties.

“We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” he said. “If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq.”

He added: “We’re not leaving until they pay us back for it.”

The administration has scrambled to contend with the backlash to the killing of Soleimani. Though he was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, the targeted American strike marked a stark escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China tests new tank, cannon in military drill along Tibet border

China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) has begun a major military exercise in the high-altitude... more»

UAE unveils first multi-entry five-year tourist visa

The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled its first multi-entry five-year tourist visa in order... more»

British PM Johnson warns US against bombing Iranian cultural sites

Boris Johnson has issued a veiled warning to Donald Trump after the US president threatened to... more»

India’s JNU attacked: ‘We thought … we all will lose our lives’

by Bilal Kuchay New Delhi, India – Surya Prakash – a visually impaired student at... more»

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

President Donald Trump has warned that the U.S. would levy harsh sanctions if Iraq expels... more»

France ‘halts Eurosam missile system to Turkey due to political reasons’

ANKARA: France obstructs progress in the joint anti-air missiles of Eurosam following Turkey’s... more»

Croatian Social Democrat beats incumbent president in runoff vote

Zoran Milanović, the leader of Croatia’s centre-left Social Democratic Party, was leading... more»

Won’t tolerate personal attacks: Pakistans’s minister defends slapping TV host

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Sunday defended... more»

Kashmir: Journalists To Hold Sit-In Against Internet Gag On Jan 6

SRINAGAR – Several associations of working journalists in Kashmir Valley decided to organize a... more»

Iran backtracks on nuclear deal, says no limits on uranium enrichment

DUBAI: Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with... more»

Search

Back to Top