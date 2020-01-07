Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / British PM Johnson warns US against bombing Iranian cultural sites
British PM Johnson warns US against bombing Iranian cultural sites

British PM Johnson warns US against bombing Iranian cultural sites

International 2020-01-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Boris Johnson has issued a veiled warning to Donald Trump after the US president threatened to destroy 52 Iranian cultural heritage sites, insisting that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

In the aftermath of the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone airstrike near Baghdad International Airport on Thursday night, Trump announced a number of threats against the Iranians via social media.

In one such threat, the US president talked about “targeting” Iranian sites, the number of which represents the “52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago.”

However, on Monday, Johnson’s official spokesman insisted that “there are international conventions in place that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage.” He stopped short of saying the killing of Soleimani was a ‘war crime’, claiming instead “states have a right to take actions such as this in self-defense.”

The US administration justified the action against the man widely regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran – after the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – by claiming Soleimani was plotting imminent attacks against American diplomats and military personnel.

In response to the killing, the UK ordered its navy vessels to provide “protection” to all British-flagged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf near Iran.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China tests new tank, cannon in military drill along Tibet border

China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) has begun a major military exercise in the high-altitude... more»

UAE unveils first multi-entry five-year tourist visa

The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled its first multi-entry five-year tourist visa in order... more»

British PM Johnson warns US against bombing Iranian cultural sites

Boris Johnson has issued a veiled warning to Donald Trump after the US president threatened to... more»

India’s JNU attacked: ‘We thought … we all will lose our lives’

by Bilal Kuchay New Delhi, India – Surya Prakash – a visually impaired student at... more»

US President Trump threatens Iraq with crippling sanctions

President Donald Trump has warned that the U.S. would levy harsh sanctions if Iraq expels... more»

France ‘halts Eurosam missile system to Turkey due to political reasons’

ANKARA: France obstructs progress in the joint anti-air missiles of Eurosam following Turkey’s... more»

Croatian Social Democrat beats incumbent president in runoff vote

Zoran Milanović, the leader of Croatia’s centre-left Social Democratic Party, was leading... more»

Won’t tolerate personal attacks: Pakistans’s minister defends slapping TV host

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Sunday defended... more»

Kashmir: Journalists To Hold Sit-In Against Internet Gag On Jan 6

SRINAGAR – Several associations of working journalists in Kashmir Valley decided to organize a... more»

Iran backtracks on nuclear deal, says no limits on uranium enrichment

DUBAI: Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with... more»

Search

Back to Top