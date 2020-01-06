US-led coalition halts MOST operations, focuses on own forces’ protection in wake of Iranian general’s killing

The US-led coalition has announced it will put most of its operations on hold and focus on ensuring the security of its troops as tensions in the Middle East skyrocket after the death of Iran’s top general at the hands of the US.

The coalition will from now on devote most of its efforts to protecting its troops and bases, a coalition spokesman told journalists, adding that most operations against militant groups have been put on hold. He added, however, that the coalition forces could still carry out some military operations and would act in self-defense should they come under attack.

Earlier, the US-led coalition also officially announced it is suspending all training operations in Iraq.

The move comes after certain members of the coalition formed to battle Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) put their military missions in Iraq on pause as the country reels from the assassination of the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, on orders from Washington.

Germany, Sweden, and Denmark were among those taking precautionary measures as thousands of people hit the streets of Iraqi cities to mourn the slain general, while Tehran vowed to avenge his death.__RT.com