Sea rescuers call (Austrian Future Chancellor) Kurz as “Baby Hitler”

Whirlwind about a tweet by the German organization Mission Lifeline: The sea rescuers berate Sebastian Kurz in a tweet as “Baby Hitler” because the ÖVP chief criticized the private sea rescue in an interview and explained that it would lead to more deaths in the Mediterranean.

After the interview with “Bild am Sonntag in which Austria’s future chancellor criticized the private sea rescue, Mission Lifeline on Twitter mark him: “Baby Hitler in the, picture”: right-wing extremist.

Kurz’s attitude towards private sea rescue is not new. He had emphasized several times in the past that this would result in more refugees coming to Europe – and thus more deaths.

“More deaths from private sea rescuers”

“It is a very delicate area because sometimes private sea rescuers support the tug boat without them wanting it,” Kurz emphasized his attitude again in the interview with the German newspaper – he further explained: “And this is how the procedure of the private leads In the end, sea rescuers lead to more deaths. It is like this: By saving in the Mediterranean and a direct ticket to Europe, more and more people are on their way to Europe and drowning more and more. All those who believe that they are doing something good have to admit that there is this proven fact which increase the deaths through their actions. ”

The critics on his view came not only from Mission Lifeline, but also from the Seawatch organization. In any case, sea rescue is not the core competence of the chancellor of a state without access to the sea, who wants to promote his racist foreclosure policy with the votes of his corrupt ex-government partner, ”said Seawatch.

This is also how Seawatch rescue captain Carola Rackete sees it. The turquoise-green government agreement commented with the words: “Austria on the way to a ‘green’ fortress of Europe? You could call such statements eco-fascist. ”

