Croatian Social Democrat beats incumbent president in runoff vote

Zoran Milanović, the leader of Croatia’s centre-left Social Democratic Party, was leading the country’s presidential race on Sunday, beating incumbent Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, according to exit polls.

Former Croatian PM Milanović won 52,73% of the vote, against 47,27% for outgoing president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, according to official figures from the country’s electoral commission based on results from 98% of Croatian polling stations.

The result is a blow for the ruling conservatives while Croatia holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, and before a parliamentary election later this year.

Milanovic’s team and supporters at his election headquarters were jubilant after the exit poll tally was published. Milanovic himself thanked his supporters and campaign volunteers, stopping short of declaring victory.

Thanks to all the volunteers, all of you who supported me during the past six months, “Milanovic wrote on Facebook. People, thank you! “

After exit polls were published, Grabar Kitarovic’s associates said they will wait for the official results, but admitted that the gap between the two candidates as shown in the exit poll suggested major changes can’t be expected.

Milanovic’s win is a rare victory for a left-wing official to a major post in central Europe where populists and conservatives have been winning elections in recent years.

Sunday’s presidential runoff was expected to be a very tight, unpredictable vote.

It comes just days after the country took over the presidency of the European Union on January 1, meaning the winner will be a key figure on the European stage just as the bloc wrestles with the accession of Albania and North Macedonia and the departure of Britain.

Members of the European Commission are due to visit Zagreb on Thursday (January 9).

The runoff falls in the middle of a winter holiday week in which thousands of Croatians traditionally head across the border to Italy to ski, although it is unclear how this would impact the result.

Social media users have been tracking the election with the hashtag #izboriRH

The candidates

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, a former Croatian ambassador to the United States, was running for a second term as the candidate for the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), which is allied to the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament.

The 51-year-old became the country’s first post-independence female president in 2015 and also the youngest.

She has two children, including a daughter who is a professional figure skater, speaks languages and is a practising Catholic who opposes same-sex marriage,

Her opponent was Zoran Milanović, a former prime minister of Croatia and leader of the centre-left Social Democratic Party of Croatia (SDP), which is part of the Party of European Socialists in the European parliament.

Like Grabar-Kitarović, the 53-year-old is also a former diplomat, having worked in the Croatian foreign ministry before entering politics. He was also an advisor at the Croatian Mission to the European Union and NATO in Brussels and has a master’s degree in EU law.

In December, he became the first presidential candidate in Croatian history to acquire more votes in the first round of an election than the incumbent president.

As prime minister, Milanović introduced liberal reforms including health education in schools and an expansion of rights for same-sex couples.__EuroNews