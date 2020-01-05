Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US ‘targeting’ 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
US ‘targeting’ 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks

US ‘targeting’ 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks

International 2020-01-05, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

President Trump has warned the US is “targeting” 52 Iranian sites and will strike “very fast and very hard” if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.

His comments followed the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in a drone strike.

Iran has vowed to avenge his killing.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that Iran “is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets” in response to the general’s death.

He said the US had identified 52 Iranian sites, some “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if Tehran strikes at the US.

“The USA wants no more threats!” Trump added.

The president said the 52 targets represented the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran for more than a year from late 1979, after they were seized at the US embassy in Tehran.

Shortly after Mr Trump’s tweets, the website of a US government agency appeared to have been hacked by a group calling itself “Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers”.

A message on the American Federal Depository Library Programme site read: “This is a message from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We will not stop supporting our friends in the region: the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true Mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, [they] will always be supported by us.”

The web page contained a doctored image of President Trump, depicting him being hit in the face and bleeding at the mouth.

“This is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability!” [sic], the hackers wrote.

What happened earlier on Saturday?

Mr Trump’s tweets followed a huge funeral procession for General Soleimani held in Baghdad, where he was killed on Friday.

Mourners waved Iraqi and militia flags and chanted “death to America”.

Several rocket attacks shook the area shortly after the procession, including one in the Green Zone near the US embassy. The Iraqi military said nobody had been hurt.

No group has yet said it was behind the development. Pro-Iranian militants have been blamed for other recent attacks.

Soleimani’s body arrived back in Iran on Sunday, the country’s IRIB news agency reported.

General Soleimani was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran, behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 62-year-old spearheaded Iran’s Middle East operations as head of the elite Quds Force, and was hailed as a heroic national figure.

But the US branded the commander and the Quds Force terrorists, holding them responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US personnel.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Latief

Trending Now

US ‘targeting’ 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks

President Trump has warned the US is “targeting” 52 Iranian sites and will strike... more»

Centre Mulling Option Of Introducing Residency Norms For JK

NEW DELHI – The Centre is examining the option of introducing mandatory requirement of 15-year... more»

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

BRUSSELS: NATO has suspended its training missions in Iraq, a spokesman for the alliance said... more»

35 ‘vital US & Israeli targets’ within Iran’s reach for potential REVENGE for General Soleimani’s death – senior IRGC commander

Iran reserves the right to avenge the US’ killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani, with... more»

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

SHANGHAI: China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a... more»

Trump resumes Pak military aid programme with eye on Afghan peace talks

The Trump administration on Friday announced the resumption of a training programme for Pakistan... more»

Soleimani: Pompeo accuses Europe of not being ‘helpful’ over Iran attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised European countries for not being... more»

India will face isolation, warns former foreign secretary

NEW DELHI: Former Indian foreign secretary and former envoy to Pakistan Shivshankar Menon on... more»

Pakistan: Nankana Sahib protest ends after assurance of justice

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Protesters in Nankana Sahib dispersed on Friday evening after a local leader of... more»

J&K Admin Prepares ‘G-Plan’ Amid Rumours About Geelani’s Health: Report

SRINAGAR – The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has prepared ‘G-Plan’ to meet any... more»

Search

Back to Top