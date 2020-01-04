Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Soleimani: Pompeo accuses Europe of not being ‘helpful’ over Iran attack
Soleimani: Pompeo accuses Europe of not being ‘helpful’ over Iran attack

Soleimani: Pompeo accuses Europe of not being ‘helpful’ over Iran attack

International 2020-01-04, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised European countries for not being “helpful” over the decision to launch an armed drone strike that killed prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe as well… This was a good thing for the entire world,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The targeting of Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was arguably the most provocative US military action in the Middle East since President George W. Bush launched the 2003 Iraq war to topple Saddam Hussein.

The killing came as President Donald Trump sought to apply increased pressure on Iran through economic sanctions to abandon its nuclear weapons programme, while Tehran countered with provocative attacks on US military and oil facilities in region.

By taking out Soleimani, Trump signaled to Iran that his patience has worn thin.

“We caught him and we stopped him,” Pompeo said. “It’s a good thing for the world.”

He said Soleimani and his militant allies were planning an attack “at some scale.”

“We can’t talk much about the details, but suffice it to say, the American people can know that the decision that President Trump made to take Qassem Soleimani down saved American lives,” he said.

“But I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, seeking their assistance, they’ve all been fantastic. And then talking to our partners in other places that haven’t been quite as good. Frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be.”__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Soleimani: Pompeo accuses Europe of not being ‘helpful’ over Iran attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised European countries for not being... more»

India will face isolation, warns former foreign secretary

NEW DELHI: Former Indian foreign secretary and former envoy to Pakistan Shivshankar Menon on... more»

Pakistan: Nankana Sahib protest ends after assurance of justice

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Protesters in Nankana Sahib dispersed on Friday evening after a local leader of... more»

J&K Admin Prepares ‘G-Plan’ Amid Rumours About Geelani’s Health: Report

SRINAGAR – The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has prepared ‘G-Plan’ to meet any... more»

EU to explore further enlargement in 2020

Croatia, the youngest EU member, vowed to advocate for the bloc’s Balkan enlargement, and... more»

Arch-hawk Bolton celebrates slaying of Quds commander as ‘first step to regime change in Tehran’

While there was no shortage of triumphant voices coming from Washington DC on Friday after the... more»

North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev resigns over stalled EU talks

Zoran Zaev resigned as prime minister of North Macedonia on Friday, paving the way for a... more»

Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife: Officials

A man armed with a knife attacked passers-by Friday in a southern Paris park, injuring some,... more»

Belgian judge suspends arrest warrant for Catalan leader Puigdemont

BRUSSELS: The arrest warrant against the Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been... more»

Killing of Quds commander is another sign of US frustration and weakness in the region – Iran’s Rouhani

Washington’s assassination of a top Iranian commander is a “cowardly act” that... more»

Search

Back to Top