Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife: Officials
Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife: Officials

Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife: Officials

Europe 2020-01-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A man armed with a knife attacked passers-by Friday in a southern Paris park, injuring some, before being shot by police, French officials said.

A local mayor said one person was killed and several injured in the afternoon attack, but police couldn’t immediately confirm the death or the number of injured people.

The mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, told broadcaster BFM-TV that the attacker assaulted people in a park in Villejuif, then fled to a shopping center in his area, L’Hay-les-Roses, and was shot by police there.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said officers fired repeatedly because they feared the man was wearing an explosive belt and might blow himself up.

French Interior Ministry officials and many police were on the scene in the southern suburbs of Paris.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Nankana Sahib protest ends after assurance of justice

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Protesters in Nankana Sahib dispersed on Friday evening after a local leader of... more»

J&K Admin Prepares ‘G-Plan’ Amid Rumours About Geelani’s Health: Report

SRINAGAR – The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has prepared ‘G-Plan’ to meet any... more»

EU to explore further enlargement in 2020

Croatia, the youngest EU member, vowed to advocate for the bloc’s Balkan enlargement, and... more»

Arch-hawk Bolton celebrates slaying of Quds commander as ‘first step to regime change in Tehran’

While there was no shortage of triumphant voices coming from Washington DC on Friday after the... more»

North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev resigns over stalled EU talks

Zoran Zaev resigned as prime minister of North Macedonia on Friday, paving the way for a... more»

Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife: Officials

A man armed with a knife attacked passers-by Friday in a southern Paris park, injuring some,... more»

Belgian judge suspends arrest warrant for Catalan leader Puigdemont

BRUSSELS: The arrest warrant against the Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been... more»

Killing of Quds commander is another sign of US frustration and weakness in the region – Iran’s Rouhani

Washington’s assassination of a top Iranian commander is a “cowardly act” that... more»

Iran’s Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... more»

Spain coalition talks: Sanchez wins Catalan support to form government

Spain’s interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been backed by Catalonia’s largest... more»

Search

Back to Top