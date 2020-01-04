Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev resigns over stalled EU talks
North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev resigns over stalled EU talks

North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev resigns over stalled EU talks

Europe 2020-01-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Zoran Zaev resigned as prime minister of North Macedonia on Friday, paving the way for a caretaker government and April elections following the European Union’s refusal to start membership talks.

France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, calling for an overhaul of the EU’s procedures for admitting new members.

The rebuff, inflicted in October, caused a wave of disappointment in the Balkans.

In North Macedonia, where Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had put all his political weight in the balance to advance his country on the European track, the disappointment had been particularly harsh.

His resignation, which paves the way for a snap election, was delivered to parliament and lawmakers plan to vote later on forming a caretaker cabinet, government spokesman Muamed Hoxha said.

Zaev’s Social Democrat-led government took office in 2017.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Nankana Sahib protest ends after assurance of justice

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Protesters in Nankana Sahib dispersed on Friday evening after a local leader of... more»

J&K Admin Prepares ‘G-Plan’ Amid Rumours About Geelani’s Health: Report

SRINAGAR – The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has prepared ‘G-Plan’ to meet any... more»

EU to explore further enlargement in 2020

Croatia, the youngest EU member, vowed to advocate for the bloc’s Balkan enlargement, and... more»

Arch-hawk Bolton celebrates slaying of Quds commander as ‘first step to regime change in Tehran’

While there was no shortage of triumphant voices coming from Washington DC on Friday after the... more»

North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev resigns over stalled EU talks

Zoran Zaev resigned as prime minister of North Macedonia on Friday, paving the way for a... more»

Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife: Officials

A man armed with a knife attacked passers-by Friday in a southern Paris park, injuring some,... more»

Belgian judge suspends arrest warrant for Catalan leader Puigdemont

BRUSSELS: The arrest warrant against the Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been... more»

Killing of Quds commander is another sign of US frustration and weakness in the region – Iran’s Rouhani

Washington’s assassination of a top Iranian commander is a “cowardly act” that... more»

Iran’s Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... more»

Spain coalition talks: Sanchez wins Catalan support to form government

Spain’s interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been backed by Catalonia’s largest... more»

Search

Back to Top