Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India PM Modi points finger at Pakistan over ‘persecution’ of minorities as he defends new citizenship law
India PM Modi points finger at Pakistan over ‘persecution’ of minorities as he defends new citizenship law

India PM Modi points finger at Pakistan over ‘persecution’ of minorities as he defends new citizenship law

International 2020-01-03, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

India’s PM Narendra Modi has attacked critics of his country’s new law, which helps some minorities attain citizenship, saying the focus should be on the “activities of Pakistan,” which he accused of persecuting religious groups

Speaking at a rally on Thursday, the leader did not mince his words for the opposition or for his country’s ach-rival, Pakistan, and vigorously defended the new law. Modi flatly accused India’s main opposition party –the Indian National Congress (INC)– of attacking the country’s legislature and vulnerable refugees, urging it to find a target for criticism elsewhere.

“Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion and minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But [the INC] and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” Modi said.

Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that [the] need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan’s actions of last 70 years.

The new law in India, officially known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has been among the hottest issues in the country over the past few weeks. The legislation facilitates accession to Indian citizenship for the people who immigrated into the country from the three neighboring Muslim-majority states – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – fleeing alleged religious persecution. The simplified procedure, however, does not extend to Muslim migrants from these countries.

The CAA’s critics claimed that the legislation is discriminatory and “anti-Muslim” in its essence. Its adoption sparked mass protests across the country, bringing both India’s Muslims and critics of the Modi government’s policies onto the streets. The handling of the protests by the authorities has somewhat fueled the unrest further – a massive police raid on New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University’s campus, for instance, stirred up students’ dissent countrywide.

The law also drew some international criticism, with Pakistan being particularly vocal about it. The country’s top officials, including PM Imran Khan, condemned the policies of New Delhi, warning that adoption of the CAA – as well as India’s handling of the disputed region of Kashmir – might cause a mass exodus of Muslims, creating a new refugee crisis that the world hasn’t witnessed before.

Meanwhile, Modi has said he is perplexed as to how the law designed to help vulnerable groups of people could be so blatantly misinterpreted as discriminatory.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain coalition talks: Sanchez wins Catalan support to form government

Spain’s interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been backed by Catalonia’s largest... more»

India PM Modi points finger at Pakistan over ‘persecution’ of minorities as he defends new citizenship law

India’s PM Narendra Modi has attacked critics of his country’s new law, which helps some... more»

Pakistan: PML-N ‘gives the nod’ to Army Act amendments

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday reached out to the opposition parties to build a consensus... more»

Austria coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody

A deal between conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition in Austria includes banning... more»

Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

Waiting for passengers with signs at the terminal is banned, in accordance with the decision... more»

Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military

Taiwanese Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming was among the eight people who were killed when... more»

Austria’s Kurz, Greens strike New Year’s coalition deal

Austria’s conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a coalition deal on Wednesday with the... more»

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces he will seek immunity from corruption charges

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will seek immunity from corruption charges. The... more»

Iraqi paramilitaries call for withdrawal from US embassy

BAGHDAD: Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against US air strikes in Iraq told their... more»

Massive blaze at German zoo leaves more than 30 animals dead

A massive blaze at a zoo in Germany has killed more than 30 animals – including... more»

Search

Back to Top