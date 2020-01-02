Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taliban kill 23 in attacks on Afghan checkpoints
Taliban kill 23 in attacks on Afghan checkpoints

Taliban kill 23 in attacks on Afghan checkpoints

International 2020-01-02, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

MAZAR-E-SHARIF: At least 23 Afghan security forces were killed in a series of Taliban attacks across the country, officials said on Wednesday, despite winter snowfall that usually leads to a lull in violence.

The assaults targeted vulnerable checkpoints in at least three northern provinces.

In Balkh, militants stormed a checkpoint early on Wednesday and killed at least seven policemen, according to provincial police chief Ajmal Fayez.

He said reinforcements had been dispatched to the post, which is located on the strategic highway connecting Balkh to neighbouring Jawezjan province.

A Taliban spokesperson claimed 11 policemen died in the attack, but Afzal Hadid—a member of the provincial council—put the death toll at nine, adding that four others were missing.

“We are not sure whether these four police helped the Taliban in the attack or have been captured by them,” he said.

Separate assaults by the Taliban killed at least nine members of Afghan security forces in northeastern Kunduz, and seven in neighbouring Takhar province, officials said.

The provincial spokesperson for Takhar said that at least 11 militants were killed as they attacked a security checkpoint in Darqad, close to the border with Tajikistan.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Latief

Trending Now

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces he will seek immunity from corruption charges

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will seek immunity from corruption charges. The... more»

Iraqi paramilitaries call for withdrawal from US embassy

BAGHDAD: Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against US air strikes in Iraq told their... more»

Massive blaze at German zoo leaves more than 30 animals dead

A massive blaze at a zoo in Germany has killed more than 30 animals – including... more»

Taliban kill 23 in attacks on Afghan checkpoints

MAZAR-E-SHARIF: At least 23 Afghan security forces were killed in a series of Taliban attacks... more»

UK: As Brexit looms, PM Boris Johnson sends upbeat New Year message

As the Big Ben chimed and heralded 2020 at midnight, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday... more»

Turkey: Support to join the EU stands at 60 percent

ISTANBUL: Despite the stagnation that has marked Turkey’s accession negotiations for half a... more»

Taiwan leader spurns China’s offer to unify under Hong Kong model

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday the island would not accept a “one country,... more»

Romanian woman dies after being ‘set on fire’ during operation

A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health... more»

India to let Huawei take part in 5G trials

New Delhi has said it will let Chinese telecoms giant Huawei take part in trials for the rollout... more»

Pakistan: Senior journalists’ committee formed to promote independence of media, freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD: A 16-member executive committee was appointed Saturday by senior professionals from... more»

Search

Back to Top