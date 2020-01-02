Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military
Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military

Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military

International 2020-01-02, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Taiwanese Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming was among the eight people who were killed when an army chopper attempted an emergency landing in the mountains, a senior military official said.

Shen’s death was announced by Air Force Commander-in-Chief General Hsiung Hou-chi. Shen had earlier been declared missing after an UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, carrying 13 senior military officials, crash-landed at Tonghou Creek in the nation’s mountainous Wulai District on Thursday.

The chopper took off from Songshan Air Base outside Taipei around 7:54am local time and was heading for another base in Yilan District, where Shen was planning to participate in an inspection ahead of the Chinese New Year.

The aircraft disappeared from the radar around 8:07am and attempted an emergency landing, the military said. Eight people were killed in the crash and five survived.

It is unclear what caused the disaster. Rescuers are currently working at the scene.

General Shen had become chief of the general staff last July, after having served three years as Air Force commander.__RT.com

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military

Taiwanese Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming was among the eight people who were killed when... more»

Austria’s Kurz, Greens strike New Year’s coalition deal

Austria’s conservative leader Sebastian Kurz struck a coalition deal on Wednesday with the... more»

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces he will seek immunity from corruption charges

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will seek immunity from corruption charges. The... more»

Iraqi paramilitaries call for withdrawal from US embassy

BAGHDAD: Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against US air strikes in Iraq told their... more»

Massive blaze at German zoo leaves more than 30 animals dead

A massive blaze at a zoo in Germany has killed more than 30 animals – including... more»

Taliban kill 23 in attacks on Afghan checkpoints

MAZAR-E-SHARIF: At least 23 Afghan security forces were killed in a series of Taliban attacks... more»

UK: As Brexit looms, PM Boris Johnson sends upbeat New Year message

As the Big Ben chimed and heralded 2020 at midnight, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday... more»

Turkey: Support to join the EU stands at 60 percent

ISTANBUL: Despite the stagnation that has marked Turkey’s accession negotiations for half a... more»

Taiwan leader spurns China’s offer to unify under Hong Kong model

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday the island would not accept a “one country,... more»

Romanian woman dies after being ‘set on fire’ during operation

A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health... more»

Search

Back to Top