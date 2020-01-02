Voice Of Vienna

Massive blaze at German zoo leaves more than 30 animals dead
Europe 2020-01-02
A massive blaze at a zoo in Germany has killed more than 30 animals – including Europe’s oldest gorilla, 48-year-old Massa – after tearing through the ape enclosure in the early hours of January 1.

Krefeld Zoo announced on Wednesday that five orangutans, one chimpanzee and two gorillas, as well as smaller species of monkeys and flying foxes were killed in the fire.

Investigators believe that the fire was caused by Chinese lanterns, which were spotted in the sky shortly before the blaze.

In a press conference, zoo director Wolfgang Dreßen said that two chimpanzees had “miraculously” survived with just minor injuries.

After news of the fire broke early on New Year’s Day, Krefeld Zoo confirmed at around 5.30 am that its “worst fears had become a reality”.

“An unbelievable tragedy rolled us shortly after midnight. Our monkey house has burned down to the basic scaffolding,” it said.

Speaking soon after, German Animal Welfare Society James Brückner commented on early speculation that fireworks may be to blame for the fire.

“If fireworks really caused the fire, this would be a terrible proof of the dramatic consequences uncontrolled fireworks can have,” he said.

“At least around areas where many animals live – and of course zoos are among them – there is an urgent need for protective zones where private New Year’s Eve fireworks are prohibited.”

“Otherwise, even fatal fires cannot be ruled out – regardless of whether they are in zoos, animal shelters or farms. We now hope for a quick clarification of the tragedy in Krefeld for all parties involved.”

A video shared on social media showed the blaze as high as the tops of trees as it ripped through the ape house.

According to the zoo’s website, the ape house was more than 2,000 square metres and housed chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.

The post on the Zoo Krefeld post has already received more than 7,000 comments.__EuroNews

