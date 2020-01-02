Voice Of Vienna

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces he will seek immunity from corruption charges
International 2020-01-02
Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will seek immunity from corruption charges.

The Israeli prime minister was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud in November. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In a televised address, Netanyahu repeated his claim that he is the victim of an unfair conspiracy.

Netanyahu will be seeking to win national elections in March, the unprecedented third election in a year. Last week, he declared victory in the primary election for leadership of his political party.

Netanyahu will ask the Israeli parliament – the Knesset – for immunity in a move that is expected to delay his trial.

A recent poll suggested that most Israelis oppose giving him immunity.__EuroNews

