Muslim women detained in China claim forced abortions

In Part Two of this series, ethnic Kazakhs say they believe there is nothing they can do to bring their abusers to justice.

Muslim women who were detained in northwest China’s detention camps have accused authorities of abusing and forcing them to have abortions.

Al Jazeera has spoken to some, and in Part Two of our special series, Osama Bin Javaid meets ethnic Kazakh women who say they feel there is nothing they can do to bring their abusers to justice.__Al Jazeera