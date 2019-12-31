Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spain’s state attorney calls for temporary release of Catalan EU lawmaker Junqueras
Spain’s state attorney calls for temporary release of Catalan EU lawmaker Junqueras

Spain’s state attorney calls for temporary release of Catalan EU lawmaker Junqueras

Europe 2019-12-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MADRID: Spain’s state attorney called on Monday for the temporary release of Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras from prison. The move is seen as a gesture of political goodwill as the Socialist Party seeks support to form a government, Reuters said.

Last week, the European Union’s top court said Junqueras, who was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison over a failed 2017 independence bid, was entitled to immunity as an EU lawmaker.

Spain’s Supreme Court, which has the final say, is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks. The state attorney also called on the top court to ask the European Parliament to strip Junqueras of immunity.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain’s state attorney calls for temporary release of Catalan EU lawmaker Junqueras

MADRID: Spain’s state attorney called on Monday for the temporary release of Catalan politician... more»

Macron under pressure as French strike heads for the record books

Emmanuel Macron is expected to address the crisis over his pension reforms in his New Year... more»

Around 180 flights canceled in Germany as Lufthansa’s budget airline hit by strikes

COLOGNE: Around 180 flights in Germany were canceled on Monday due to cabin crew strikes at... more»

Sudan sentences 29 to death for torturing, killing protester

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 29 intelligence agents to death for killing a teacher in... more»

India: 5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders, detained after... more»

British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli youths six... more»

Greek PM: Athens to seek world court if talks with Turkey fail

Greece’s prime minister said in remarks published on Sunday that if Athens and Ankara... more»

Two injured men among 110 Pakistanis deported by Turkey

RAWALPINDI: A total of 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, were... more»

US forces hit Iraqi Hezbollah bases after contractor killed

WASHINGTON: The United States has bombed the headquarters of the Iran-backed Iraqi Hezbollah... more»

Rescue ship Alan Kurdi docks in Sicily carrying 32 migrants

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi docked in Sicily on Sunday with 32 Libyans onboard — including 12... more»

Search

Back to Top