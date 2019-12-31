Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / India: 5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
India: 5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration

India: 5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2019-12-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders, detained after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

These leaders belong to National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress. The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), according to PTI.

On November 25, two political leaders – Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist – were released by the new Union Territory administration.

The administration had said that the detained politicians will be released as the situation returns to normal in the union territory after the government’s August 5 decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

As many as 33 political leaders of different mainstream political parties are currently lodged at MLA hostel in the city. These leaders were first detained at Centaur hotel which was designated as a sub jail and later shifted to MLA hostel.

The leaders were put under detention before the August 5 decision, as the government put the region under a lockdown with no communication or internet services. These curbs are being eased in phases by the administration.

Among the prominent leaders who have been detained are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and J&K People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone. These leaders have still not been released.

While Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who was lodged at Chesmashahi huts has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain’s state attorney calls for temporary release of Catalan EU lawmaker Junqueras

MADRID: Spain’s state attorney called on Monday for the temporary release of Catalan politician... more»

Macron under pressure as French strike heads for the record books

Emmanuel Macron is expected to address the crisis over his pension reforms in his New Year... more»

Around 180 flights canceled in Germany as Lufthansa’s budget airline hit by strikes

COLOGNE: Around 180 flights in Germany were canceled on Monday due to cabin crew strikes at... more»

Sudan sentences 29 to death for torturing, killing protester

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 29 intelligence agents to death for killing a teacher in... more»

India: 5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders, detained after... more»

British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli youths six... more»

Greek PM: Athens to seek world court if talks with Turkey fail

Greece’s prime minister said in remarks published on Sunday that if Athens and Ankara... more»

Two injured men among 110 Pakistanis deported by Turkey

RAWALPINDI: A total of 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, were... more»

US forces hit Iraqi Hezbollah bases after contractor killed

WASHINGTON: The United States has bombed the headquarters of the Iran-backed Iraqi Hezbollah... more»

Rescue ship Alan Kurdi docks in Sicily carrying 32 migrants

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi docked in Sicily on Sunday with 32 Libyans onboard — including 12... more»

Search

Back to Top