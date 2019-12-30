Voice Of Vienna

Rescue ship Alan Kurdi docks in Sicily carrying 32 migrants

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi docked in Sicily on Sunday with 32 Libyans onboard — including 12 children — saved from the Mediterranean Sea.

The vessel arrived at the port of Pozzallo after Malta refused to allow it ashore.

Aid groups were on hand to offer assistance, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations agency.

Among those onboard were a pregnant woman, according to the ship’s Twitter feed.__EuroNews

