Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis
British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Europe 2019-12-30, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli youths six months ago.

A district court in the town of Paralimni, Cyprus, ruled the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by the teenagers.

She was found guilty of the charge of “public mischief” with sentencing scheduled for January 7.

The woman was arrested after police said she withdrew an accusation that the Israeli teenagers raped her in a hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in mid-July.

The incident was reported as having occurred in the coastal resort of Ayia Napa, some 5 miles (8 km) from Paralimni and popular with young people.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “convenient”and “evasive” statements in court.

Papathanasiou said that the defendant admitted to investigators that she had lied and apologized, saying she made the claims up because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having sex on their mobile phones.

Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did because she was under strong psychological pressure.__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped by 12 Israeli youths six... more»

Greek PM: Athens to seek world court if talks with Turkey fail

Greece’s prime minister said in remarks published on Sunday that if Athens and Ankara... more»

Two injured men among 110 Pakistanis deported by Turkey

RAWALPINDI: A total of 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, were... more»

US forces hit Iraqi Hezbollah bases after contractor killed

WASHINGTON: The United States has bombed the headquarters of the Iran-backed Iraqi Hezbollah... more»

Rescue ship Alan Kurdi docks in Sicily carrying 32 migrants

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi docked in Sicily on Sunday with 32 Libyans onboard — including 12... more»

50 dead as cold wave sweeps through Bangladesh

At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as cold weather continues to sweep across the country,... more»

US’ Pompeo slams China for treatment of Muslim Uighurs

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China on Dec. 28 for its treatment of minority Muslim... more»

India’s tourism industry hit hard by citizenship law protests

India’s tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests across... more»

Several stabbed at home of New York rabbi

NEW YORK: At least five people have been stabbed at a house close to a synagogue in New York... more»

J&K’s Statehood Will Be Restored In Near Future: Ram Madhav

JAMMU – BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday sought to assure the people of... more»

Search

Back to Top