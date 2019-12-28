Voice Of Vienna

Kosovo is still without a new prime minister or president

Europe 2019-12-28
Kosovo is engulfed in a stalemate with political parties unable to agree on a new government or president.

MPs sat for the first time this week since elections in October but it did nothing to break the deadlock.

The winning parties from that poll have yet to reach a deal on a candidate to become Kosovo’s next president.

It means Vetevendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo have put on hold plans to create a governing coalition.

And, if the deadlock continues, Kosovo could be set for fresh elections next year.

The snap election in October was held after the summer resignation of the then Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, which happened after he was summoned by the war crimes prosecutor in the Hague.

It was in relation to alleged crimes during and after the 1998-1999 war between ethnic Albanians on the one hand and ethnic Serbs and the government of Yugoslavia on the other.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn’t recognise it.

While there is no deal yet on a new president, the incumbent, Hashim Thaçi, has a mandate until 2021.

Although Haradinaj resigned in July this year, he officially remains the country’s acting prime minister until a permanent appointment is made.__EuroNews

