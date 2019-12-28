Intensify Anti-Militancy Operations: Kashmir’s DGP To Officers

SRINAGAR – The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday impressed upon officers to intensify cordon and search operations to flush out the militants.

Adressing a high level meet at police control room here, DGP said that nobody was above the law and the lawbreakers must be dealt with firmly, a police spokesperson said today.

ADGP CID Dr B Srinivas, IGP Kashmir SP Pani, DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi, DIG north Kashmir Suliaman Choudary and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

“The DGP emphasized on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the militants and their masters across the border,” the police spokesperson said.

“ We have got successes across Jammu and Kashmir against the militants, yet we should continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir”he added.

The DGP said that training in tackling law and order situations has to be upgraded to sharpen the skills of police personnel to meet any challenge. He said public cooperation has helped to make their efforts fruitful in maintaining law and order.

He directed the officers that while dealing with any situation they should ensure that law-abiding people were not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities.

“The DGP reiterated that the support of community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required,” the police spokesperson said.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues relating to the internal security.

The officers representing different districts briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to safety and security of People in Jammu and Kashmir.__Kashmir Observer