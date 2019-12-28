Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Indonesian Muslims protest China’s treatment of Uighurs
Indonesian Muslims protest China’s treatment of Uighurs

Indonesian Muslims protest China’s treatment of Uighurs

International 2019-12-28, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

JAKARTA: More than a thousand Muslims marched to the heavily guarded Chinese Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Friday to protest China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslims.

The protesters, many wearing blue headbands reading “Save Uighurs,” chanted “Get out, China!” and unfurled Indonesian and Uighur flags as they marched to the embassy in downtown Jakarta.

In a speech, Yusuf Martak, a protest organiser, condemned the “oppression, torture and cruelty by the Chinese Communist government against brother Uighur Muslims.”

Martak, a leader of a conservative Muslim alliance that held mass protests against Jakarta’s ethnic Chinese governor, a minority Christian, in 2016, demanded an end to mass detentions of Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

“We Muslims oppose all forms of colonialism and oppression of Uighurs,” said another speaker, Slamet Marif, standing on the top of a truck. The crowd chanted “Get out, Communists!” as some waved banners saying “We stand with Uighurs”. He called on the Indonesian government to take action to help the Uighurs.

The protesters performed afternoon prayers outside the embassy before dispersing.

Human rights organisations say up to one million ethnic Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in camps where they are subjected to political indoctrination and pressured to give up their religion.

China describes the sites as vocational training centres necessary to fight radicalism in the restive province, and says the trainees work voluntarily.

Indonesian security minister Mohammad Mahfud MD on Thursday said the government summoned Chinese Ambas­sador Xiao Qian to explain the alleged abuses in Xinjiang.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Indonesian Muslims protest China’s treatment of Uighurs

JAKARTA: More than a thousand Muslims marched to the heavily guarded Chinese Embassy in... more»

UN condemns Myanmar over Rohingya abuses

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution condemning human rights abuses against Muslim... more»

Intensify Anti-Militancy Operations: Kashmir’s DGP To Officers

SRINAGAR – The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday impressed upon... more»

Turkish court jails 6 journalists, employee of independent newspaper over ‘coup link’

A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent... more»

Montenegro MPs arrested in clash over religious freedom law

Eighteen MPs were arrested by police as chaos broke out in Montenegro’s parliament over a... more»

China denies detained Uighur academic was sentenced to death

China denied on Friday that detained Uighur academic Tashpolat Tiyip was secretly tried and... more»

Saudi rulings on Khashoggi murder ‘antithesis of justice’: UN expert

GENEVA: A UN human rights expert condemned a Saudi court’s death sentences over the 2018... more»

Pakistan: Musharraf challenges special court verdict in LHC

General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Friday challenged a special court’s verdict sentencing him... more»

At least 14 killed in Kazakhstan aassenger plane crash

ALMATY: At least 14 people have died after a Bek Air plane with almost 100 people on board... more»

Pakistan: LHC says political victimisation in country an open secret

ISLAMABAD: In its detail judgment in Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea, Lahore High Court (LHC) noted... more»

Search

Back to Top