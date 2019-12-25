Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russia will closely monitor new US missile deployments in Europe & Asia-Pacific – Putin
Russia will closely monitor new US missile deployments in Europe & Asia-Pacific – Putin

Russia will closely monitor new US missile deployments in Europe & Asia-Pacific – Putin

International 2019-12-25, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Moscow will monitor the potential deployment of American short- and intermediate-range missiles in various parts of the world, Vladimir Putin has told the military.

The US has effectively dismantled the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty this year, Putin said at an annual gathering of the Defense Ministry board, which gives new reasons for Russia to be vigilant. The treaty in question banned land-based ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and missile launchers with ranges of up to 5,500km (3,418 miles).

Therefore, we have to monitor possible deployment of American missiles of this class in various parts of the world, first of all Europe and Asia-Pacific

While keeping an eye on these developments, Moscow also needs to “analyze potential military threats and determine measures for the use and further improvement of the armed forces.”

The Pentagon is ramping up its strike capabilities after withdrawal from the INF, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the same event. The US military will soon be able to scramble nuclear-armed bombers in just 24 hours, reducing the readiness time from the previous ten days.

Aside from that, the Baltic countries witnessed the construction of US early-warning radars capable of scanning Russian airspace within 450km, the minister said. Meanwhile, NATO holds “up to forty explicitly anti-Russian large-scale drills.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, make arrests on Christmas Eve

Thousands of protesters wearing masks and reindeer horns rallied in a major shopping district in... more»

Indian-Americans protest against Modi’s Citizenship Act in Washington

WASHINGTON: Advocating ‘one India, one people and nation’, a large number of... more»

Russia will closely monitor new US missile deployments in Europe & Asia-Pacific – Putin

Moscow will monitor the potential deployment of American short- and intermediate-range missiles... more»

Israeli court orders settlers to evacuate home

JERUSALEM: A court in Israel ordered settlers to evacuate a home in Hebron they had been living... more»

Mainstream Politics Picks Pace In Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR – There are signs of revival of mainstream political activity in Kashmir after the... more»

US steps up campaign to urge Europe to drop Huawei, says Chinese tech firm threatens British intelligence services

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has cautioned Britain against allowing Huawei to... more»

Turkey, rights groups decry Saudi verdict on Khashoggi murder

Turkey and international rights groups have led condemnation of a Saudi court verdict over the... more»

Putin’s new rail link condemned by EU

President Vladimir Putin has heralded the opening of a railway bridge to the Russian-annexed... more»

Iran, India agree to speed up Chabahar port project despite tensions in ties

TEHRAN: Tehran and New Delhi have agreed to accelerate the development of an important Iranian... more»

Clashes in Paris as protesters ignore Macron plea for Christmas truce

Disruptions will continue into the next week amid nationwide strikes against a pensions reform in... more»

Search

Back to Top