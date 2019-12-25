Muslim woman describes torture & beatings in China. She said “I Begged them to kill me”

Mihrigul Tursun: Victim in Uyghur detention camps said in an interview that she felt huge torture while she was kept forcibly in Camps in China that she wanted them to kill them instead.

She said she was forced and torture to third degree and was also religious and mentally abused.

Chinese govt is detaining Muslims in thousands of numbers from religious minorities especially Muslims.

One of a captive escaped from those camps and went to Washington for an interview, she told reporters that she was arrested two times by Chinese govt, the second time in 2017 and then she was arrested third time in a row and that time the torture was worsed.

She then mentioned that “I thought that I would rather die than go through this torture and begged them to kill me”

Now the question is why the United Nations is still silent while the human rights have been widely violated by the Chinese govt.

Over 2M Muslims in Uyghur were sent into these camps where they do not have any kind of right to practice their faith and even they can’t take the name of any GOD especially “ALLAH”

Tursun was not alone in the prison cell but with her other 60 women also there, all were Muslims she said ” They have to sleep in turns, use the toilets in front of Male security guards & sing songs praising China’s communist party”

Tursun said she & other 60 women were forced to take unknown pills, a white powder that caused bleeding in many women & loss of fertility in others. She told 9 women were dying for three months.