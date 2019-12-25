Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Muslim woman describes torture & beatings in China. She said “I Begged them to kill me”
Muslim woman describes torture & beatings in China. She said “I Begged them to kill me”

Muslim woman describes torture & beatings in China. She said “I Begged them to kill me”

International 2019-12-25, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Mihrigul Tursun: Victim in Uyghur detention camps said in an interview that she felt huge torture while she was kept forcibly in Camps in China that she wanted them to kill them instead.

She said she was forced and torture to third degree and was also religious and mentally abused.

Chinese govt is detaining Muslims in thousands of numbers from religious minorities especially Muslims.

One of a captive escaped from those camps and went to Washington for an interview, she told reporters that she was arrested two times by Chinese govt, the second time in 2017 and then she was arrested third time in a row and that time the torture was worsed.

She then mentioned that “I thought that I would rather die than go through this torture and begged them to kill me”

Now the question is why the United Nations is still silent while the human rights have been widely violated by the Chinese govt.

Over 2M Muslims in Uyghur were sent into these camps where they do not have any kind of right to practice their faith and even they can’t take the name of any GOD especially “ALLAH”

Tursun was not alone in the prison cell but with her other 60 women also there, all were Muslims she said ” They have to sleep in turns, use the toilets in front of Male security guards & sing songs praising China’s communist party”

Tursun said she & other 60 women were forced to take unknown pills, a white powder that caused bleeding in many women & loss of fertility in others. She told 9 women were dying for three months.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Muslim woman describes torture & beatings in China. She said “I Begged them to kill me”

Mihrigul Tursun: Victim in Uyghur detention camps said in an interview that she felt huge... more»

Ikea to spend $110Mln on migrant labour integration

According to the Swedish furniture giant, immigration should be addressed not only by the... more»

Pope Francis ushers in Christmas with message of ‘unconditional love’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis ushered in Christmas on Wednesday for the world’s 1.3 billion... more»

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, make arrests on Christmas Eve

Thousands of protesters wearing masks and reindeer horns rallied in a major shopping district in... more»

Indian-Americans protest against Modi’s Citizenship Act in Washington

WASHINGTON: Advocating ‘one India, one people and nation’, a large number of... more»

Russia will closely monitor new US missile deployments in Europe & Asia-Pacific – Putin

Moscow will monitor the potential deployment of American short- and intermediate-range missiles... more»

Israeli court orders settlers to evacuate home

JERUSALEM: A court in Israel ordered settlers to evacuate a home in Hebron they had been living... more»

Mainstream Politics Picks Pace In Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR – There are signs of revival of mainstream political activity in Kashmir after the... more»

US steps up campaign to urge Europe to drop Huawei, says Chinese tech firm threatens British intelligence services

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has cautioned Britain against allowing Huawei to... more»

Turkey, rights groups decry Saudi verdict on Khashoggi murder

Turkey and international rights groups have led condemnation of a Saudi court verdict over the... more»

Search

Back to Top