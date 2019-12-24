Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghanistan’s election runoff ‘likely’ as officials cite thousands of complaints
Afghanistan’s election runoff ‘likely’ as officials cite thousands of complaints

Afghanistan’s election runoff ‘likely’ as officials cite thousands of complaints

International 2019-12-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Afghanistan’s Electoral Complaints Commission said on Monday that the presidential election might go to a second round. The statement comes as officials begin reviewing thousands of complaints a day after the preliminary result handed incumbent president Ashraf Ghani a narrow victory, Reuters said.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced on Sunday a much delayed preliminary result of the September 28 presidential vote. It was marred by allegations of massive fraud, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks and irregularities.

IEC said the total turnout was over 1.8 million with Ghani securing 50.64 percent to win the first round of voting, beating Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with him in a unity government.

If a review by the complaints commission reduces Ghani’s vote share to below 50 percent and no other candidate has a majority, a second round will be held between the top two contenders.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Putin’s new rail link condemned by EU

President Vladimir Putin has heralded the opening of a railway bridge to the Russian-annexed... more»

Iran, India agree to speed up Chabahar port project despite tensions in ties

TEHRAN: Tehran and New Delhi have agreed to accelerate the development of an important Iranian... more»

Clashes in Paris as protesters ignore Macron plea for Christmas truce

Disruptions will continue into the next week amid nationwide strikes against a pensions reform in... more»

Afghanistan’s election runoff ‘likely’ as officials cite thousands of complaints

Afghanistan’s Electoral Complaints Commission said on Monday that the presidential election... more»

New UK plan to fast-track visas for scientists, experts

LONDON: Home secretary Priti Patel said the number of eligible fellowships which can offer... more»

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of Jamal Khashoggi

ISTANBUL: Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,... more»

Egypt’s ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention

CAIRO: Egypt’s former military chief-of-staff Sami Anan was released from detention on Sunday... more»

Congressional Bill Urges India To ‘Reverse Course In Kashmir’

WASHINGTON – A federal government funding package passed by the US House of Representatives and... more»

Tesco halts production of Christmas cards after girl finds plea from prisoner in China

British supermarket giant Tesco said it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of... more»

Oh, really? US envoy to Germany says Nord Stream 2 sanctions ‘EXTREMELY PRO-EUROPEAN’ despite Berlin & EU criticism

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell says the new sanctions aimed at derailing the... more»

Search

Back to Top