Egypt’s ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention

CAIRO: Egypt’s former military chief-of-staff Sami Anan was released from detention on Sunday almost two years after his arrest following his plans to compete in the 2018 presidential election, his office manager said.

Anan, now at home, was detained in January 2018 after the army accused him of breaking the law by running for office without permission and was held in a military prison, sources close to his family had said.

He was seen as a potential threat to the re-election of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during last year elections.

An army statement which was read on state TV following his arrest said Anan’s presidential bid amounted to “a serious breach of the laws of military service”, because as a military officer he was required to end his service and seek permission before seeking office.

A witness who knows Anan had told Reuters the candidate was detained while driving to his office shortly before the army statement was broadcast. His car was stopped by what appeared to be armed military police on a main road in Cairo.

Anan, who served as armed forces chief of staff from 2005-2012, was the final high profile challenger to Sisi left in the race after a number of others dropped out, some citing intimidation by the authorities.__Tribune.com

