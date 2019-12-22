Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy
Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy

Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy

International 2019-12-22, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced a liberal scholar and former university lecturer to death on blasphemy charges.
In 2013, Junaid Hafeez was accused by students at the university where he taught of making blasphemous Facebook posts. Insulting Islam’s Prophet Mohammad carries a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan, which is about 95% Muslim.
His lawyers say he was framed by students from an extremist Islamist party for his liberal and secular views and this month a U.S. religious freedom commission placed Hafeez on its list of global victims.
“He (Junaid Hafeez) shall be hanged by neck till his death subject to its confirmation by the honorable high court,” a court order stated.
His defense lawyer Asad Jamal said he would appeal against the ruling in a higher court.
“There can’t be a fair trial in blasphemy cases in Pakistan,” Jamal told Reuters. “We have a spineless system. No one can stand up to a blasphemy charge.”
Hafeez, who quit his studies at Pakistan’s top medical college to pursue a passion for art and literature, secured a Fulbright scholarship and attended Jackson State University where he majored in American literature, photography and theater.
The trial was held in a prison in the central Pakistan city of Multan under tight security due to threats to Hafeez’s family and his lawyer.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Muslim nations consider gold, barter trade to beat sanctions

KUALA LUMPUR – Iran, Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar are considering trading among themselves in... more»

Turkey’s parliament ratifies security accord with Libya: report

ANKARA – Turkey’s parliament approved on Saturday a security and military cooperation deal... more»

Iran’s Rouhani welcomes Japan opt-out of U.S.-led naval mission in Gulf

DUBAI – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday welcomed Japan’s decision not to... more»

Hundreds arrested in India during days of protests over citizenship law

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI – More than 1,500 protesters have been arrested across India in the past... more»

Brexit was a distraction. Now Europe is facing a hellish 2020

London Brexit has been a massive headache ever since the UK voted to leave in 2016. It took two... more»

Threat to Pakistan from India increasing due to anti-CAA protest: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed apprehension that India could... more»

Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced a liberal scholar and... more»

Hafiz Saeed’s trial in terror financing case begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday... more»

India FM cancels US meeting over Kashmir criticism: Report

India’s foreign minister has “abruptly cancelled” a meeting with senior United... more»

Poland lower house adopts judiciary reform despite EU concerns

WARSAW/BRUSSELS – Poland’s lower house of parliament approved the latest reform of the... more»

Search

Back to Top