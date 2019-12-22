Brexit was a distraction. Now Europe is facing a hellish 2020

London Brexit has been a massive headache ever since the UK voted to leave in 2016. It took two prime ministers, 1274 days, three deadline extensions and two general elections for an exit deal finally to be deemed acceptable by the British Parliament.

But it also sucked up oxygen in Brussels, as the EU’s diplomatic energy fixated on the single issue of having a country leave its bloc.

In that time, the EU was forced to pay less attention to other problems among its member states. Problems that present a far greater long-term threat to the European project than Brexit ever could.

For the EU is being undermined by nations within its ranks ignoring the rule of EU law, deviating from Europe’s high standards on human rights and laughing in the face of freedom of expression.

The most recent example of this comes from Poland, where the country’s Supreme Court had to warn the governing Law and Justice party that its proposed judicial reforms could violate European law so blatantly that it might be booted out of the EU.

The court’s words might be a little dramatic. The proposed reforms, which would allow the government to punish judges for engaging in political activity, ignore the EU’s requirement that courts act independently of government. But that doesn’t mean Poland is going to get kicked out of the EU.

First, you cannot officially expel an EU member state. It’s possible to suspend a nation’s voting rights under Article 7 of the treaty of the European Union, designed to punish nations that disobey the EU’s founding principles. But they are officially still a member state. It would require unanimous agreement among the other member states to even have a vote on doing so. And no one who understands EU politics thinks there is any chance of this happening.

“Article 7 was never designed to deal with a situation where there was more than one delinquent state,” says Ronan McCrea, professor of European Law at University College London.

Right now, there are several delinquent states causing havoc in Brussels. About 340 miles south of Warsaw, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spent the past decade presiding over assaults on his nation’s courts, academic institutions, central bank and press.

The EU has triggered Article 7 procedures against both Hungary and Poland, but both moves led nowhere.

In Malta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been hounded with calls to resign for his government’s alleged involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a journalist who was investigating political corruption. Earlier this week, Members of the European Parliament voted by 581 to 26 in favor of a resolution to start the Article 7 process on Malta. Muscat says he will leave office next month, but denies all allegations of wrongdoing.