Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests
Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests

Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests

International 2019-12-21, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW – Six people died and dozens were injured on Friday as Indian police clashed with thousands of protesters who again took to the streets in several parts of the country to oppose a new law they say discriminates against Muslims.
There were standoffs at police barricades in half a dozen towns in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, which has long been a tinderbox of communal tensions between majority Hindus and minority Muslims.
At least six people died and 32 were injured in clashes between police and stone-throwing protesters, Uttar Pradesh police chief O.P. Singh told Reuters, making Friday the single deadliest day of the protests so far.
Singh said that none of the deaths on Friday were due to police shooting, and 144 people were arrested. With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths during the nationwide demonstrations, now in their second week, stands at 13.
The backlash against the law pushed through parliament by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 11 marks the strongest show of dissent since he was first elected in 2014.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hafiz Saeed’s trial in terror financing case begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday... more»

India FM cancels US meeting over Kashmir criticism: Report

India’s foreign minister has “abruptly cancelled” a meeting with senior United... more»

Poland lower house adopts judiciary reform despite EU concerns

WARSAW/BRUSSELS – Poland’s lower house of parliament approved the latest reform of the... more»

German govt signs agreement to reintroduce military rabbis

BERLIN-Germany’s defense minister signed an agreement Friday with the country’s main... more»

Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW – Six people died and dozens were injured on Friday as Indian police... more»

Austria unsuccessful in banning glyphosate

For the time being, Austria will not proceed with a ban on glyphosate which was due to begin on... more»

French strikes set to continue as government and unions fail to break deadlock

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that the government was committed to overhauling the... more»

‘Volleys of automatic fire’: Kalashnikov-armed attacker killed 1, injured 5 in shooting on busy Moscow street

A festive December evening turned deadly as a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire in the... more»

Three killed as protests across India rattle govt

NEW DELHI: Three persons were killed in police firing on Thursday and several were injured as... more»

ISPR blasts detailed verdict in Musharraf treason case, deems it ‘against humanity, religion’

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), addressed a... more»

Search

Back to Top