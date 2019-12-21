Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German govt signs agreement to reintroduce military rabbis
German govt signs agreement to reintroduce military rabbis

German govt signs agreement to reintroduce military rabbis

Europe 2019-12-21, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

BERLIN-Germany’s defense minister signed an agreement Friday with the country’s main Jewish organization to reintroduce military rabbis, saying it was a strong sign'' of the importance of Jewish life in the country. Defense Minister Anagret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the decision to restore religious counseling for Jews serving in the Bundeswehr armed forces after more than a century also underscored the government's commitment to fighting anti-Semitism in Germany. This is a strong sign for a diverse and open Bundeswehr,” she said at a meeting of the Central Council of Jews in Berlin. This is also a strong sign for Jewish life in Germany.'' Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council, called it ahistoric day,” saying the Bundeswehr was a reflection of our society.'' Why shouldn’t a menorah be lighted in a barracks next to a Christmas tree?“ he said.
The German army doesn’t document the religious affiliations of its members. But according to estimates, about 300 Jews, 1,400 Muslims and 94,000 Christians are in the Bundeswehr armed forces.
The German army has only Catholic and Lutheran chaplains, but there are plans to also introduce Muslim religious counseling in the Bundeswehr, the government said.
During World War I, many Jews fought for Germany. Rabbis were relatively common in the military until Adolf Hitler’s Nazis came to power in 1933 and excluded Jews from all spheres of public life.
Kramp-Karrenbauer said she expected parliament to approve the measure early next year.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hafiz Saeed’s trial in terror financing case begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday... more»

India FM cancels US meeting over Kashmir criticism: Report

India’s foreign minister has “abruptly cancelled” a meeting with senior United... more»

Poland lower house adopts judiciary reform despite EU concerns

WARSAW/BRUSSELS – Poland’s lower house of parliament approved the latest reform of the... more»

German govt signs agreement to reintroduce military rabbis

BERLIN-Germany’s defense minister signed an agreement Friday with the country’s main... more»

Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW – Six people died and dozens were injured on Friday as Indian police... more»

Austria unsuccessful in banning glyphosate

For the time being, Austria will not proceed with a ban on glyphosate which was due to begin on... more»

French strikes set to continue as government and unions fail to break deadlock

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that the government was committed to overhauling the... more»

‘Volleys of automatic fire’: Kalashnikov-armed attacker killed 1, injured 5 in shooting on busy Moscow street

A festive December evening turned deadly as a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire in the... more»

Three killed as protests across India rattle govt

NEW DELHI: Three persons were killed in police firing on Thursday and several were injured as... more»

ISPR blasts detailed verdict in Musharraf treason case, deems it ‘against humanity, religion’

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), addressed a... more»

Search

Back to Top