Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria unsuccessful in banning glyphosate
Austria unsuccessful in banning glyphosate

Austria unsuccessful in banning glyphosate

Austria 2019-12-21, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

For the time being, Austria will not proceed with a ban on glyphosate which was due to begin on January 1. The country had drawn up draft legislation to ban glyphosate-based herbicides.
However, according to reports, earlier this month Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein stated that the ban was not going ahead for legal reasons.
The Irish Grain and Feed Association (IGFA) submitted a notification detail to the EU on the Federal Act amending the 2011 Plant Protection Products Act.
The main content displayed from the notification detail was the current state of play and the intended change to be made.
The current was as follows: “The placing on the market of plant protection products containing the active substance glyphosate is prohibited with regard to the indication “desiccation”, provided that the harvested crop is intended for use as food or feed.”
It was proposed to replace this with: “The placing on the market of plant protection products containing the active substance glyphosate is prohibited in accordance with the precautionary principle.”
The IGFA submitted the following: “The use of the precautionary principle as justification for this move erodes the argument that the internal market in the EU is based on common scientific principles and is an example of individual member states undermining confidence in our EU scientific bodies such as EFSA.
“IGFA will continue to encourage the Irish authorities to take a science-based approach to its decision-making process.”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hafiz Saeed’s trial in terror financing case begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday... more»

India FM cancels US meeting over Kashmir criticism: Report

India’s foreign minister has “abruptly cancelled” a meeting with senior United... more»

Poland lower house adopts judiciary reform despite EU concerns

WARSAW/BRUSSELS – Poland’s lower house of parliament approved the latest reform of the... more»

German govt signs agreement to reintroduce military rabbis

BERLIN-Germany’s defense minister signed an agreement Friday with the country’s main... more»

Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW – Six people died and dozens were injured on Friday as Indian police... more»

Austria unsuccessful in banning glyphosate

For the time being, Austria will not proceed with a ban on glyphosate which was due to begin on... more»

French strikes set to continue as government and unions fail to break deadlock

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that the government was committed to overhauling the... more»

‘Volleys of automatic fire’: Kalashnikov-armed attacker killed 1, injured 5 in shooting on busy Moscow street

A festive December evening turned deadly as a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire in the... more»

Three killed as protests across India rattle govt

NEW DELHI: Three persons were killed in police firing on Thursday and several were injured as... more»

ISPR blasts detailed verdict in Musharraf treason case, deems it ‘against humanity, religion’

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), addressed a... more»

Search

Back to Top