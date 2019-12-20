Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Woman arrested after baby rescued from bin in Greece
Woman arrested after baby rescued from bin in Greece

Woman arrested after baby rescued from bin in Greece

Europe 2019-12-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after a baby was rescued from a rubbish chute in the Greek city of Kalamata.

The baby, thought to be only days old, was discovered on Wednesday by a local woman who heard it crying from the bin.

The newborn baby’s life was reportedly narrowly saved because a rubbish collection van was running late.

“The baby was fortunate in its misfortune… there was a delay in the day’s collection,” Kalamata’s Mayor, Thanassis Vassilopoulos, said.

“The garbage trucks do not just load waste, they compress it,” he added in an interview with Alpha TV.

The local woman who found the baby, Vassiliki Tsoni, said the child was found inside a paper bag, several metres down inside the stone rubbish store structure.

“The chute was half full. I was shouting, nobody was stopping to help,” she told local website Newsit.

According to Ms Tsoni, some neighbours tried to alleviate her concerns and said the cry she heard must have been coming from a kitten and not a human.

Two police officers later arrived at the scene and were able to rescue the baby. The child was taken to hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to local reports.

Police later confirmed the suspected mother of the baby, who is reportedly a Georgian national, was arrested for attempted murder.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

ISPR blasts detailed verdict in Musharraf treason case, deems it ‘against humanity, religion’

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), addressed a... more»

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon says she will consider ‘ALL OPTIONS’ if UK govt rejects 2nd independence vote

Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that the UK government has a... more»

Ankara slams Netherlands for asylum of FETÖ members

Turkey criticized a decision by the Netherlands to approve asylum applications and residence... more»

Woman arrested after baby rescued from bin in Greece

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after a baby was rescued from a rubbish chute in the Greek... more»

EU top court rules Catalan separatist Junqueras was MEP with immunity when jailed in Spain

The European Union’s top court has ruled that Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras was... more»

Pervez Musharraf used delaying tactics to prolong high treason case for six years

ISLAMABAD: The prosecution in high treason case against General (R) Pervez Musharraf had... more»

House Democrats IMPEACH President Donald Trump, case now goes to US Senate

The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for “abuse of... more»

US daily blasts ‘sickening’ expansion of Uighur gulags

The Washington Post daily has slammed China’s treatment of ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic... more»

Germany ‘won’t back down’ under threat of US sanctions over Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia – Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel has insisted that Berlin will not give into pressure from Washington... more»

France’s Macron will not abandon controversial pension reforms but is open to compromise

French President Emmanuel Macron says he won’t abandon his government’s controversial... more»

Search

Back to Top