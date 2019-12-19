US House set for historic Trump impeachment vote

Donald Trump is expected to become only the third US president in history to be impeached later by the House of Representatives.

Democratic lawmakers are ready to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president on Wednesday.

Mr Trump would then face a Senate trial next month, but members of his party control that chamber and it is unlikely to remove him from office.

The president has called the process an “attempted coup” and a “scam”.

In a six-page letter on the eve of the vote, the 45th president of the United States argued he had been treated worse than “those accused in the Salem witch trials”.

The Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said his letter was “really sick”.

On Tuesday, she wrote to colleagues that impeachment was “one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution”, and called it a “very prayerful moment in our nation’s history”.

Surveys suggest the country is split on the process. US political website FiveThirtyEight’s collection of national polls shows just over 47% back impeachment, while 46.4% do not support it.

Members of the House were set to debate the matter before taking a vote on both articles of impeachment in the evening local time.

President Trump will meanwhile fly to Battle Creek, Michigan, for a “Merry Christmas” rally along with Vice-President Mike Pence.

The vote in the Democratic-controlled House was expected to fall almost entirely along party lines.

Nearly 200 Republicans are united in opposition, except for one lawmaker, Florida’s Francis Rooney, who is retiring and has not ruled out joining Democrats to impeach Mr Trump.

All but a handful of the 232 House Democrats have said they will back impeachment – about 216 votes are needed for the measure to pass by a simple majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

The yeses include most of the 31 Democratic lawmakers who represent districts won by Mr Trump in 2016.

But Jeff Van Drew, of New Jersey, has indicated he will vote no and become a Republican. Collin Peterson, of Minnesota, has also indicated he opposes impeachment.

Jared Golden, of Maine, said he would vote to impeach on one charge but not both.

What are the charges?

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Mr Trump last week.

The first is abuse of power. It accuses the president of trying to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rival, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

Mr Trump and his conservative allies have alleged without evidence that while he was US vice-president, Joe Biden encouraged Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor in order to stop him investigating a Ukrainian gas company that employed his son, Hunter Biden, as a board member.

Democrats say Mr Trump dangled $400m of US military aid and the prospect of a coveted White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as bargaining chips to prod the US ally into announcing a corruption inquiry into the Bidens.

The second charge is obstructing Congress. Mr Trump, who blocked his aides from testifying, is accused of failing to co-operate with the House impeachment investigation.

The president has denied withholding US aid to benefit himself politically and maintains it was appropriate to ask Ukraine to look into alleged corruption.

Under the US constitution, a president “shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanours”. It is a political process, not a legal one.

What will happen in the Senate?

Once Mr Trump is formally impeached by the House as expected, proceedings will go on to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.

If two-thirds of senators voted to convict the president, he would be removed from office. But Democrats can only muster 47 votes in the 100-seat upper chamber, and they need 67 to pass the measure.

No-one expects at least 20 of Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans to join with Democrats and end his presidency.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was under no obligation to be even-handed in his handling of the proceeding.

“I’m not an impartial juror,” the Kentucky senator told reporters. “This is a political process. I’m not impartial about this at all.”

Mr McConnell rebuffed calls from the Senate’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, to summon top White House officials for the trial.__BBC