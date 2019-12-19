Voice Of Vienna

France’s Macron will not abandon controversial pension reforms but is open to compromise

French President Emmanuel Macron says he won’t abandon his government’s controversial pension reforms but was open to compromise with unions.

Macron spoke of a “possible improvement around the retirement age”, which in the reform will be pushed to 64, from 62, for workers wishing to retire with a full pension.

He added he hoped “to have progress by the end of the week”.

The president said that his goal was also to “obtain a break” in the strikes for the holiday, after French unions warned earlier on Wednesday that there would be no “Christmas truce” in its dispute with the government over pension reforms.

Macron’s prime minister Edouard Philippe, who announced the detailed reforms last week, is meeting with union representatives for negotiations throughout the day.

France has entered its second week of nationwide strikes in opposition to the government’s project.

Between 615,000 (according to the government) and 1.8 million (according to the CGT union) marched on Tuesday in opposition to the reforms, in the latest in a series of strikes and marches that have paralysed France’s transport sector.__EuroNews

