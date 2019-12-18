Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Poland may leave EU due to simmering row over judicial reform – supreme court
Poland may leave EU due to simmering row over judicial reform – supreme court

Poland may leave EU due to simmering row over judicial reform – supreme court

Europe 2019-12-18, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Poland may be forced to part ways with the EU if a controversial judicial reform championed by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) comes to fruition, despite vocal opposition from Brussels, Poland’s Supreme Court warned on Tuesday.

“Contradictions between Polish law and EU law … will in all likelihood lead to an intervention by the EU institutions regarding an infringement of the EU treaties, and in the longer perspective (will lead to) the need to leave the European Union,” said the court, which has been at odds with the right-wing government since 2015, when PiS rose to power.

EU institutions, namely the European Commission, have been up in arms over the judicial overhaul, which its critics argue would give PiS sway over the country’s judiciary. The draft law, which is now in parliament, will see judges barred from questioning the independence of their peers appointed by the government-controlled panel. Judges could also face repercussions for engaging in ‘political activity’ under the new law.

The commission said on Tuesday that it “continues to follow the situation closely,” and is still looking forward to talks with Warsaw to “resolve the issue at hand.”

PiS insists the reform would help to fend off corruption.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Poland may leave EU due to simmering row over judicial reform – supreme court

Poland may be forced to part ways with the EU if a controversial judicial reform championed by... more»

France: Protests and industrial action cripple transport, schools

PARIS: Power was cut to 100,000 homes and offices, schools were closed, roads blocked and public... more»

Switzerland refuses to share five-year-old tax info with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Switzerland has rejected Pakistan’s request to provide five years old tax... more»

Millions of Muslims may flee India due to Kashmir reform, citizenship law – Pakistani PM

Pakistan may face a refugee crisis that would ‘dwarf’ others, because of the policies of... more»

IAF Personnel Killings: TADA Court Records Malik’s Statement

JAMMU – Most of the accused in the killings of Indian Air Force personnel could not appear in... more»

Pakistan: Army stands by Musharraf, says verdict ‘received with lot of pain and anguish’

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a statement issued following the verdict in the high treason case... more»

Eight people die at sea in 24 hours while trying to reach Spain

Spanish police find victim off southern coast after Moroccan vessel retrieves seven bodies from... more»

Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis

GENEVA: The only way to deal with the growing refugee problem in the world is to give a global... more»

Pakistan: Special court hands death penalty to former military dictator Musharraf in high treason case

In a first in Pakistan’s history, a three-member bench of the special court, headed by... more»

French strikes latest: Unions call for protests in fight against pension reforms

French unions called on workers across the country to protest on Tuesday in support of nationwide... more»

Search

Back to Top