Millions of Muslims may flee India due to Kashmir reform, citizenship law – Pakistani PM

Pakistan may face a refugee crisis that would ‘dwarf’ others, because of the policies of India’s government, including the changing Kashmir’s status and its new citizenship law, Pakistan’s PM says.

Speaking at a UN refugee forum, Imran Khan said his country would not be able to accommodate Muslims fleeing from its regional arch-rival. He also warned that such a humanitarian disaster may well escalate into a military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In August, New Delhi revoked the special status that had been accorded to the India-controlled part of disputed Kashmir, saying it would better serve the integration of the area and would help combat terrorism.

The amendment to India’s citizenship law, passed last week, grants a fast-track citizenship to members of smaller, non-Muslim religious groups from three countries neighboring India. The legislation was touted as a way to protect persecuted minorities in Pakistan.__RT.com